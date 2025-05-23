A group of young people storm a church in Avignon, France, shouting "Allahu Akbar" and threatening to set it on fire. The police are forced to put the church under protection. Don Milan says that the young people hurled insults against Christianity. "They shouted 'Allahu Akbar' and repeated to us several times: 'We will return and burn your church'".

In Rouen, Normandy, other "young people" entered during Mass and slaughtered the priest, Jacques Hamel.

There are countless churches under police protection in France, from Indre to Yvelines.

A few hours later, another man enters the Jewish Museum in Washington to kill two Israeli officials, an engaged young couple, murdered while he is shouting “Free Palestine.” This time, the terrorist is the classic representative of the left that has devastated Western streets in recent months: Black Lives Matter, woke, radical socialist, against Amazon, “Free Gaza” (not from Hamas, obviously) and pro-Islamist.

A communist who kills on behalf of Islamic terrorists. Nothing new.

Who instilled in him the idea that “Liberating Palestine” means shooting Jewish diplomats? We know very well who.

“Allahu Akbar” and “Free Palestine” repeat the murderers and their useful idiots in the same demonstrations: the clash of civilizations is here and now, in the West. They tell us, they repeat it, they announce it. And they move on to the facts.

“Allahu Akbar” was also shouted by the “Free Palestine” terrorist who just killed a pregnant Israeli woman in Samaria. Sure, she was a “settler”, right? But the woke terrorist of Washington also killed an Israeli woman committed to dialogue and peace with the Arabs. His other victim is an Israeli Christian born in Nuremberg, Germany.

When they make the gesture of cutting the throat they mean it literally. To Jews, Christians, to all Westerners.

And after the massacre in Washington, France immediately rushed to raise the level of protection for synagogues.

Avignon is the ancient city on the Rhone enclosed by medieval walls, where the centuries hover in the air. In the 14th century, seven popes lived in this nest of intrigue and political crisis.

But today parts of Avignon, in the chilling investigation of Paris Match, are known as “the city of Salafists”.

“Most passers-by look alike, black veils for women, baggy Afghan trousers for men,” says Paris Match. “Most wear the believer’s beard, long and sometimes dyed with henna, like in the time of the Prophet. It feels like going back fourteen centuries. The segregation of the sexes is respected: hairdressers for women, inaccessible to men; bars full of men, inaccessible to women. They serve coffee, tea, lemonade... Everything, except alcohol. It’s a mini-Islamic republic”.

In Paderno Dugnano, a town of 50,000 inhabitants in the province of Milan, the temple of the Witnesses has just been bought to make it a mosque.

Threatened churches, Islamized schools, converted temples, massacres in Jewish museums: Islamic culture does not think the way we do. In their lands of origin, some lose and some win. They intend to win and have enlisted parts of the West to ensure it.

Like those of “Make Europe Anti-Fascist Again”, as those of the radical chic Milanese Italian left were saying a few days ago. And those who threaten churches, Islamize schools, convert temples and kill Jews and Christians in a Jewish museum, respond: “Make Europe Islamic Again”.