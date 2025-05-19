A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Seville experienced a critical incident when both pilots were incapacitated, leaving the aircraft to fly on autopilot without supervision for approximately ten minutes.

The event occurred on February 17, 2024, but details have only recently been disclosed in a report by Spanish aviation authorities. According to the report, shortly after the captain left the cockpit for a restroom break, the co-pilot suffered a sudden medical emergency, later identified as an undiagnosed neurological condition, and lost consciousness.

Upon returning, the captain found the cockpit door locked and attempted to gain access using the standard entry code, which alerts the cockpit. After five unsuccessful attempts, he used the emergency override code to enter and discovered the co-pilot unconscious. The captain then resumed control of the aircraft.

During the incident, the aircraft, carrying 199 passengers and six crew members, continued its flight on autopilot without active supervision. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the flight landed safely in Seville.

The incident has prompted discussions about cockpit protocols, particularly the importance of having an additional authorized individual present when one pilot leaves the cockpit. Lufthansa and Spanish aviation authorities have initiated investigations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.