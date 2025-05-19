Hamas captivity survivor Sagui Dekel-Chen visited fellow former hostage Edan Alexander during his recent hospital stay.

After the emotional visit, Dekel-Chen shared: “Edan and I were together during part of our time in captivity. Our fates were bound in the most complex situation imaginable. It was important for me to come and welcome Edan upon his return — I know what he went through and what he still has ahead of him.”

“I’m very happy for him and his family. I hope I’ll soon be able to hug all the other hostages who are still left behind,” Dekel-Chen added.

On Friday, Alexander related details of his captivity to Ulpan Shishi, noting that he was transferred between multiple hiding places throughout his time in captivity. During one particularly dangerous move, he was transported through a crowded market in a donkey-drawn cart, masked, and accompanied by a Hamas terrorist disguised as a woman.

He was held in various locations: underground tunnels, safe houses, mosques, schools, and even in tents for displaced persons — all under extremely harsh conditions. Edan told his family that he was forced to drink seawater and eat dirty bread, describing the experience as “a year of hell.” He reportedly lost up to 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds) during his time in captivity.

A particularly emotional moment for him came when the terrorists showed him a photograph of his parents meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s gravesite on the anniversary of October 7. Through that image, Edan realized that his family was fighting for his release around the world.

Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in New Jersey, was abducted from his base during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.