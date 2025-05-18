Operation Gideon's Chariots: 'Nothing will stop us except the return of the hostages'

השהה נגן

IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin made a statement to the media this evening (Sunday) regarding Operation "Gideon Chariots" in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF, led by Southern Command, has begun Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' in accordance with the directives of the political echelon. This operation is aimed at achieving all the objectives of the war in Gaza — the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’ rule," he began.

"It’s important to emphasize - we are prepared to adapt ourselves to any development. We are entering a new phase in the operation — Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots'. This operation is part of the 'Swords of Iron' war. As part of the activity, we will increase operational control in the Gaza Strip, including dividing the territory and distancing the population for its safety, in all areas where we operate."

"As I’ve said before, we are advancing according to a structured and gradual plan. This plan incorporates the operational lessons learned from the combat so far. Over the past few nights, we initiated preliminary strikes, and currently, five divisions are operating in the Gaza Strip."

"The operation has three core principles: First, achieving operational control in the areas where we operate — clearing those areas of enemy presence and striking terror infrastructure both above and below ground. Second, distancing the civilian population for its safety from the areas in which we are operating, while weakening Hamas’ control. The final principle is targeting Hamas’ command and control system — striking its commanders and remaining capabilities, until its military and governmental collapse."

"Unlike in the past, we are now concentrating offensive efforts in the Gaza Strip and carrying out strikes aimed at achieving decisive outcomes in the areas where we operate. In recent weeks, we declared that the IDF was preparing to launch a broad operation as long as Hamas remained entrenched in its position and continued to hold hostages — that threat is now being realized."

"We are in a prolonged war— ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ is another phase of it. We carried out a large-scale reserve call-up in light of the operation’s needs. The reservists understand the necessity of the task at hand and the gravity of the moment. We deeply appreciate and value their repeated commitment. The reservists reported in large numbers. Their mobilization is a clear and essential security necessity."

"The technology and logistics personnel, both in active duty and reserves—some of whom I know from my own service and am now meeting again in the field—are full of experience and driven by a deep motivation. They too are on the front line, ready and committed to support the operation over time, under combat conditions, just as they have done until now."

"The operation is conducted in full coordination with the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters — we are doing everything possible to prevent harm to the hostages. They are always before our eyes. We will not rest until they return."

"In order to maintain the security of the troops, I cannot disclose further details at this time. I repeat, the ambiguity is a tactic; we will not share our plans with Hamas — they will see our actions on the ground."

"We act as a protective shield in front of the civilians everywhere — and we will continue to do so. The IDF operates decisively to achieve the objectives of the war. Earlier today, the Chief of the General Staff held a situational assessment with the commanders of the 162nd division, not far from here, in the Gaza Strip. The Chief of the General Staff emphasized to the soldiers that we will know how to adapt to any development. We are moving forward, and the only thing that can stop us is the return of our hostages."

"It’s important to emphasize that the IDF will provide the political echelon with all necessary flexibility to bring the hostages back."

Earlier, the IDF announced that Israel had launched a wide-ranging ground operation in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, while the Air Force continues to provide aerial support for the ground forces.

According to the IDF, dozens of terrorists have been eliminated so far, terror infrastructures have been destroyed, and IDF forces have taken control of areas of operational significance.

Prior to the start of the operation, the Air Force conducted a large-scale opening strike. Over the past week, more than 670 Hamas targets have been attacked, including weapon storage facilities, underground routes, anti-tank launching positions, and armed terrorists.