In a landmark shift in American foreign policy, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will lift sanctions on Syria, following the fall of the Assad regime last December.

Trump made the declaration during an address at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, where he praised the new Syrian leadership and emphasized the importance of offering the war-torn nation a fresh start.

“Syria, they’ve had their share of travesty, war, killing in many years,” Trump stated, as quoted by CNN. “That’s why my administration has already taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade.”

The announcement marks a major victory for Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who rose to power after the collapse of the Assad regime. Trump said the decision came after discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The sanctions were brutal and crippling and served as an important — really an important function — nevertheless, at the time. But now it’s their time to shine,” Trump said. “So, I say, ‘Good luck, Syria.’ Show us something very special.”

Trump also expressed hope that the new Syrian government will bring stability and peace to the country. “We hope they will succeed in stabilizing the country in keeping peace,” he added.

The Syrian leadership welcomed the move. Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani called the lifting of sanctions “a new beginning on the path to reconstruction,” thanking “our Arab brothers — foremost among them Saudi Arabia.” He said Syria is opening “a new chapter toward a future worthy of the Syrian people and their history.”

Celebrations erupted across Syria in the wake of Trump’s announcement. In Homs, videos showed large crowds waving Syrian and Saudi flags, cheering and chanting in support of the Saudi crown prince.

Trump’s announcement came a day after he told reporters that he is contemplating lifting sanctions imposed on Syria as part of the country's efforts to rebuild.

In January, the Biden administration relaxed some restrictions on Syria’s transitional government to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid following the ouster of Assad from power.

As part of that move, the US Treasury issued a six-month general license allowing specific transactions with the Syrian government, including certain energy sales and related activities.

However, Biden left the decision on lifting sanctions against Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa who is currently Syria’s interim president, to the Trump administration.