The US on Monday relaxed some restrictions on Syria’s transitional government to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid following the ouster of President Bashar Al-Assad from power last month, The Associated Press reported.

The US Treasury issued a six-month general license allowing specific transactions with the Syrian government, including certain energy sales and related activities.

While the sanctions on Syria remain largely intact, this step signifies a measured US endorsement of the new transitional authorities.

The license reflects the US commitment to ensuring sanctions “do not impede activities to meet basic human needs, including the provision of public services or humanitarian assistance,” according to a Treasury Department statement quoted by AP.

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo emphasized the agency’s ongoing support for humanitarian aid and responsible governance in Syria, stating, “We will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria.”

Assad was ousted in early December by rebels from the Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group, which was once a part of Syria’s Al-Qaeda branch and is listed as a “terrorist organization” in the US.

However, since Assad’s ouster, the United States has engaged in direct communication with HTS and its leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who is now the de facto leader of Syria.

A US delegation recently visited Syria and met with Al-Sharaa. During that meeting, Barbara Leaf, the top US diplomat for the Middle East, informed Al-Sharaa that Washington would no longer pursue a reward for his arrest.