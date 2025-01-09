The Biden administration is expected to leave the decision on lifting sanctions against Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader to the incoming Trump administration, two US officials familiar with the outgoing administration’s position told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the Biden administration has taken a cautious stance on HTS, which has become the new de facto authority in Syria after the overthrow of President Bashar Al-Assad.

They further explained that removing a foreign terrorist designation involves a lengthy and complex process, making it unlikely that the Biden administration would be able to finalize such a decision in the 12 days remaining before Trump assumes office.

HTS, which was once a part of Syria’s Al-Qaeda branch, is listed as a “terrorist organization” in the US.

However, since Assad’s ouster, the United States has engaged in direct communication with HTS and its leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who is now the de facto leader of Syria.

In December, Al-Sharaa held a meeting with Barbara Leaf, the top US diplomat for the Middle East. Leaf led the first US diplomatic mission to Syria since Assad’s removal from power.

During that meeting, Leaf informed Al-Sharaa that Washington would no longer pursue a reward for his arrest.

On Monday, the US relaxed some restrictions on Syria’s transitional government to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, issuing a six-month general license allowing specific transactions with the Syrian government, including certain energy sales and related activities.