The European Union (EU) is preparing to formally deliberate on a potential reassessment of its Association Agreement with Israel, following growing concerns over Israel's conduct in the Gaza conflict, the EU's foreign affairs chief stated on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

The announcement came as the humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened, with one major aid organization announcing the closure of its soup kitchens due to depleted supplies and a lack of incoming humanitarian aid.

"The frustration among the (EU) member states, that we can’t stop this, is tremendous," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, after informal consultations among foreign ministers in Poland.

The trade framework between the EU and Israel, established under the Association Agreement since 2000, emphasizes a foundation of "respect for human rights and democratic principles."

The Netherlands has declared it will oppose the agreement's continuation unless the EU conducts a thorough examination of Israel's adherence to its obligations. This issue is expected to be formally discussed on May 20, according to AP.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp emphasized the significance of the situation, saying, "It is very important to signal at this moment that we are greatly concerned by the continuous blockade for access of humanitarian aid and the Israeli decision to intensify the war effort."

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon joined in the criticism, stating, "The world has clearly failed on the test of humanity. We have to act more seriously because we are really facing a clear violation of the international law and humanitarian law."

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, whose government has been a vocal critic of Israel, also called for action, saying, "it’s more important than ever that the voice of Europe raises against what is happening right now in Gaza," and reaffirmed the EU's opposition to any forced population movements from the territory.

AP noted that previous efforts by some member states to trigger an official review of Israel's compliance with EU agreements have stalled, and Kallas acknowledged that consensus remains difficult. "You know very well that on certain issues we have very divergent views," she noted.

The EU initiative comes as Israel is establishing a system to distribute aid to Gazans in Rafah, in an area under IDF control, where civilians will be admitted only after strict screening.