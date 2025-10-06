French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to Emmanuel Macron, the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Lecornu resigned about a month after his appointment and is the fourth prime minister to leave office since July 2024, and the fifth within two years.

In France, he is being described as the shortest‑serving prime minister in the country's history.

According to reports in France and the international media, the resignation came amid a series of political and internal tensions within Macron's camp, as well as Lecornu's inability to secure a majority in the French parliament to advance his programs.

There has been broad public criticism of the composition of the new cabinet Lecornu presented, which commentators viewed as a direct continuation of his predecessors rather than a refreshing change for government.

Lecornu, considered a protégé of Macron, tried since his appointment to form a government acceptable to different factions in parliament, but he was criticized for failing to build public or parliamentary trust. He also faced a significant threat of a no-confidence vote in parliament, which may have led him to act pre-emptively and hand in his resignation.

French observers say Macron will need to move quickly to stabilize the political system and prevent another wave of uncertainty, especially ahead of the presentation of the upcoming budget.

Following the resignation, shares on the French stock exchange fell sharply, as did the euro.