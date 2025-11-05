Iran has released two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, after more than three years of imprisonment, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The release appears to be part of a prisoner exchange involving Iranian student Mahdieh Esfandiari, who was conditionally freed in France last month, the report said.

Macron posted on X: “They are out of the Evin jail and en route to the French Embassy in Tehran. I welcome this first step. The dialogue continues to allow for their return to France as quickly as possible.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot later confirmed that Kohler and Paris were “safe” at the French Embassy in Tehran “ahead of their final release.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the two French citizens were released on bail and will remain in Iran “under supervision until the next stage of judicial proceeding.”

Kohler and Paris were among dozens of foreign and dual nationals held by the Islamic Republic in recent years, often on charges related to espionage.

In July, Kohler and Paris were formally charged with "spying" for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad. The pair also faced severe accusations of "conspiracy to overthrow the regime" and "corruption on earth." All three charges carry the death penalty under Iranian law.

France has consistently maintained that the charges against them were baseless.

Their release follows years of negotiations between Paris and Tehran over French citizens detained in Iran - seven were held as of 2022. France has repeatedly accused Iran of engaging in state hostage-taking and detaining its nationals under conditions resembling torture. Iran denies the allegations.

The likelihood of Kohler and Paris being freed increased after France arrested Esfandiari, a student residing in Lyon, earlier this year over anti-Israel social media activity. She was conditionally released in October.