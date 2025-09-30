French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening welcomed US President Donald Trump’s plan for ending the war in Gaza, and called on the Hamas terrorist organization to accept it.

“I welcome President Trump’s commitment to ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages,” Macron said.

“I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan,” he added.

“These elements must pave the way for in-depth discussions with all relevant partners to build a lasting peace in the region, based on the two-state solution and on the principles endorsed by 142 UN member states, at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia,” he continued.

“France stands ready to contribute. It will remain vigilant regarding the commitments of each party,” concluded Macron.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that her country welcomes Trump’s proposal and is ready to play its part in close coordination with the United States, European partners, and regional actors.

“The proposal presented today by US President Donald Trump could mark a turning point, enabling a permanent cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all hostages, and full and secure humanitarian access for the civilian population,” said Meloni.

“Hamas, in particular - having initiated this war with the barbaric terrorist attack of October 7, 2023 - now has the opportunity to end it by releasing the hostages, agreeing to have no role in Gaza’s future, and fully disarming,” she added.