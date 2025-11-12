During their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump pulled out a bottle of his new fragrance line, Victory 45-47, and presented it to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Before handing it to his guest, Trump proceeded to spray some on the Syrian President and on his Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani.

Trump also gave al-Sharaa a bottle of the feminine version of the fragrance, not before ensuring that the Syrian President only had one first lady.

The fragrance, which comes in a bottle topped with a gold figurine of the US President, is sold for $249 a bottle.