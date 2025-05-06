Israel is establishing a system to distribute aid to Gazans in Rafah, between Morag and Philadelphi Corridors, in an area under IDF control, where civilians will be admitted only after strict screening.

According to the report, three different distribution centers will be established in Rafah, which will be the aid hub for all of Gaza. One of the goals of the move is to expedite the transfer of civilians from the north of the strip to the south.

The distribution of aid will be carried out using a single representative from each Gazan family, who will be authorized to come to the distribution centers and take the aid in a measured amount for their family only.

According to calculations made by the security system, the average Gazan family needs about 70 kg of food per week to survive, and the aid will be provided in a manner that prevents a situation of starvation in Gaza but will not create an opportunity for Hamas to take control of it.

Accordng to Galei Tzahal, the distribution will be carried out through a formal registration managed by non-profit organizations and American private companies.

A security source said, "Hamas will find it much harder to seize aid from Gazan families. There is a difference between stealing a truck, as they have done until now, and taking food from people's hands and leaving them hungry. We believe this is the best plan to ensure that aid does not fall into Hamas's hands."