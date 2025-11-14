Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for embracing Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas as a “prince of peace” during their meeting in Paris.

“To bring in such a person, embrace him and say you’re the prince of peace is the opposite of reality - it’s false,” Netanyahu told Australian journalist Erin Molan on her podcast. “You cannot build peace on falsehoods. Sooner or later, these falsehoods crash on the rocks of Middle East reality.”

“The reality is that the Palestinian leader Abbas, who was feted right now in Paris, pays terrorists to kill Jews. The more Jews they kill, the more they get paid. They take care of their families,” added the Prime Minister.

Although the PA rebranded the payment system as “welfare support” and shifted administration to an “independent” foundation, Abbas has publicly vowed not to deduct “a single penny” from the fund.

Netanyahu also pointed to Abbas’s extended rule - 21 years into what began as a four-year term - and Ramallah’s continued glorification of terrorists and use of schoolbooks promoting the destruction of Israel.

“My advice to Macron is: learn the facts, stick to the facts, stick to realities and don’t try to escape it,” Netanyahu said. “When you look at the facts, the force for peace, the force for stability, the force for progress, is not the Palestinian Authority, but Israel.”

During Tuesday’s meeting with Abbas, Macron announced that France will assist the PA in drafting a constitution for a future Palestinian state.

Macron said a joint committee would be established to handle “all legal aspects: constitutional, institutional and organisational.”

He added, “It will contribute to the work of developing a new constitution, a draft of which President Abbas has presented to me, and will aim to finalise all the conditions for such a State of Palestine.”

Macron also hailed Abbas as a “partner for peace,” claiming he has “consistently” condemned terrorism, including the October 7 Hamas attacks. Abbas, however, has not publicly denounced the massacre in Arabic.

France in September led an initiative in which it, along with Britain, Canada, and Australia, formally recognized a Palestinian state.

The move was denounced by both Israel and the US , which stated that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state is a reward for the Hamas terrorist organization.

The PA has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.