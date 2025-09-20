71% of French citizens oppose immediate recognition of a Palestinian state before the release of hostages and the surrender of Hamas, according to a survey published by the council representing Jewish organizations in the country.

Only 29% of French respondents support the immediate recognition of a Palestinian state. The survey also found that 68% of the public views antisemitic acts not only as a threat to Jews in the country but as a broader threat to French society.

By contrast, 19% stated that actions against the Jewish public in France over the Gaza conflict are legitimate. Notably, the share among 18- to 24-year-olds who hold this view stands at about 31%.

About two months ago, President of France Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would officially recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

"France remains faithful to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make a ceremonial announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September. The urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and to save the civilian population," he declared.