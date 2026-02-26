The IDF on Thursday struck eight military compounds belonging to Hezbollah’s ‘Radwan Force’ in the Baalbek area in Lebanon.

According to the IDF, numerous weapons, including firearms and rockets belonging to Hezbollah, were stored within the compounds.

The military compounds were being utilized by the ‘Radwan Force’ to train and prepare for confrontation during a state of emergency, as well as for planning and carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Sites struck by the IDF IDF Spokesperson

As part of the training that took place at the compounds, the terrorists underwent shooting drills and additional exercises that focused on the use of various weapons.

The IDF stressed that the terrorists’ activities at these compounds and Hezbollah’s attempts to rearm constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and pose a threat to the State of Israel.

"The IDF will not allow Hezbollah to expand its capabilities and rearm itself, and will continue to operate to remove any threat to the state of Israel," the military stated.