Israel's security establishment prefers to operate directly with the Lebanese Army, without the involvement of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, Kan News reported Monday morning.

UNIFIL's mandate in southern Lebanon will expire at the end of the year, and Israel believes that the UN peacekeeping force has become hostile toward the IDF.

According to Kan News, the security establishment has flagged issues such as coordination with the Lebanese Army and statements made by UNIFIL against the IDF and Israel.

In an unusual move, senior IDF officials told US sources that "it is better for the IDF to operate directly with the Lebanese Army, without the accompaniment or presence of UNIFIL forces near the border." The officials noted, "UNIFIL does more harm than good."

Since the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire in November 2024, coordination between the IDF and the Lebanese Army has been carried out through the United States as part of the ceasefire implementation mechanism.

Security sources in Israel have not ruled out coordinating directly with the Lebanese Army in the future to maintain peace along the border, if the Lebanese Army works to disarm Hezbollah.