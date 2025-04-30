A group of teenagers has been convicted by a Swedish court in connection with a shooting incident that took place in October 2024 outside the Gothenburg office of Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, JNS reported.

The court heard that a 13-year-old, who under Swedish law is too young to be prosecuted, fired shots at the building’s entrance. While no injuries occurred, prosecutors confirmed the act was deliberate and directed at an Israeli entity.

A 15-year-old accomplice, who urged the younger boy to carry out the attack, received a sentence of 20 months in juvenile detention after being convicted of instigating attempted murder.

Two other suspects, both 19, were each handed five-year prison sentences for their roles in assisting with weapons offenses and issuing unlawful threats. A fourth teen, also implicated in the planning, was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison.

Though the court did not publicly specify a motive, officials noted the assault was part of a pattern of targeting Israeli and Jewish-related sites in Europe.

This is not the first time Elbit Systems’ Gothenburg location has been threatened. In June 2024, authorities discovered explosives planted near the same facility. In December, a Swedish court sentenced three men for their roles in that incident.

The Swedish intelligence agency Sapo has accused Iran of recruiting Swedish criminal gang members to carry out "acts of violence" against Israeli and other interests in the country, a claim that Iran has denied.

In May of 2024, a shooting occurred near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.