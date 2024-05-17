Swedish police on Friday reported that they had detained several suspects and cordoned off an area around the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, according to Reuters.

According to the police, "A police patrol at Strandvagen in Stockholm heard bangs and suspected there had been a shooting."

"In connection with the ongoing forensic investigation, findings have been made that strengthen the suspicions that a shooting took place."

An investigation has been launched, the police added.

According to Sweden's TT news agency, police would not comment on whether the incident was related to the Israeli Embassy.