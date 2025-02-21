Swedish authorities arrest three near Israeli Embassy, motive unclear

Swedish authorities announced on Friday that they had detained three men near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm on suspicion of preparing to commit a violent crime, Reuters reported.

However, authorities stated it was too soon to determine whether the embassy was the intended target.

According to Swedish broadcaster TV4, which cited unnamed sources, the three individuals were allegedly planning an attack on the embassy.

"We are unable to comment on the potential motive," police spokesperson Susanna Rinaldo told Reuters.

Rinaldo confirmed that the arrests took place near the embassy but clarified that they did not occur within the embassy grounds. She did not provide further details.

The suspects will now undergo questioning, she added.

Sweden heightened its terrorism alert level to the second-highest tier in 2023, citing an increased threat to Swedish nationals both domestically and abroad.

In May of 2024, a teen was arrested when police stopped a taxi in the Tyreso suburb south of Stockholm, en route to the Israeli embassy in the capital. He was carrying the gun in his jacket.

A month later, a Swedish court found the teen guilty of possession of a semi-automatic weapon.

Last week, Swedish authorities announced that they had detained an individual in the Stockholm region on suspicion of planning terrorist activities linked to violent Islamist extremism.

