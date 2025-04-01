The US Embassy in Israel announced that on April 1, in advance of Yom Ha’Shoa (Holocaust Memorial Day), the British, Swedish, and US Embassies hosted a joint event at the British Ambassador’s residence in Ramat Gan to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Stockholm Declaration, with officials from Holocaust memorial organizations alongside ambassadors from member states of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), an organization established as a result of the Declaration.

In 2000, the UK, Sweden, and the US were the founding signatories of the Stockholm Declaration, through which they committed to ensuring that the atrocities of the Holocaust would remain permanently ingrained in collective memory. This declaration has since served as the guiding framework for the IHRA and its member states in their ongoing efforts to promote Holocaust education, remembrance, and scholarly research.

The event featured addresses by British Ambassador Simon Walters, Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Rydmark, and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett, as well as remarks from Dani Dayan, IHRA Chair and Chairman of Yad Vashem. Additionally, the event was attended by officials from Holocaust memorial organizations and IHRA Ambassadors representing Germany, Poland, Italy, the European Union, Belgium, Latvia, Romania, Greece, Slovenia, Portugal, Canada, Finland, Norway, Australia, Brazil, Estonia, Croatia, Albania, Lithuania, and Bulgaria.

A significant moment of the event was the testimony of Michael Smuss, aged 99, the last surviving participant in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Born in 1926, Mr. Smuss risked his life to clandestinely transport messages and supplies into the Warsaw Ghetto. Following his capture and deportation to Treblinka by the Nazi regime, he once again risked his life by smuggling food to his fellow prisoners.

Against overwhelming odds, Mr. Smuss survived the harrowing experiences of ghettos, concentration camps, and forced labor. His remarkable resilience and courage stand as a powerful testament to the indomitable human spirit.

British Ambassador to Israel, Simon Walters said that, “The Stockholm Declaration is a powerful reminder that Holocaust remembrance and education are collective responsibilities. We must ensure the horrors of the Shoah are never forgotten. Our mission remains to make ‘Never Again’ a living commitment. Each of us must combat antisemitism wherever it arises. I am proud the UK continues to uphold the Stockholm Declaration, not only through education but also by establishing a permanent Holocaust Memorial Centre near the UK Parliament, serving as a lasting testament to the Holocaust’s atrocities.”

Swedish Ambassador to Israel, Alexandra Rydmark, stated that, “The Stockholm Declaration was adopted to counter ignorance and Holocaust denial. Twenty-five years later, after October 7th, we face even greater challenges, with social media fueling Holocaust distortion, antisemitism, and hate. As a founding member of the IHRA, Sweden remains committed to preserving Holocaust memory, strengthening Jewish life in Europe, and fighting antisemitism. It has no place in Sweden; our Government accepts no exceptions or excuses.”

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Stephanie Hallett, concluded by saying that, “The United States is steadfast in honoring Holocaust victims, survivors, and all those persecuted by the Nazis. Through commemoration and education, we ensure the Holocaust’s truth is preserved. We are committed to combating the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and globally.”