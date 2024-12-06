A Swedish court sentenced three men on Thursday for their roles in planting explosives outside the offices of Elbit Systems, an Israeli military technology firm in Gothenburg, in June, AFP reported.

The incident, which occurred on June 4, involved two insulated flasks packed with 3.3 kilograms of plastic explosives placed outside the company's offices. Fortunately, the national bomb squad defused the devices, and no injuries or damage were reported.

Two individuals, aged 24 and 17, were found guilty of positioning the bombs at the site. The 24-year-old received a seven-year prison sentence, while the younger accomplice, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to one year and two months in juvenile care.

The Gothenburg district court stated in its ruling that the duo "together and intentionally handled two explosive devices containing 3.3 kilos of explosives, without permission. It occurred at the place and time the prosecutor claimed."

A third defendant, aged 29, was convicted for storing and handling the explosives at his residence but was not found guilty of transporting them to the other two suspects. He was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison.

All three defendants denied the charges, claiming they had acted on orders from unidentified individuals.

The case comes amid heightened tensions and attacks targeting Israeli interests in Sweden. The Swedish intelligence agency Sapo accused Iran in May of recruiting Swedish criminal gang members to carry out "acts of violence" against Israeli and other interests in the country, a claim that Iran has denied.

That same month, a shooting occurred near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

In June, a Swedish court found a 15-year-old boy guilty of possession of a semi-automatic weapon while heading to the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in a taxi.

Prosecutor Rasmus Oman told public broadcaster SR on Thursday that investigations into several shootings near the Israeli embassy have been closed due to insufficient evidence.