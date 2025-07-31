The Stockholm District Court on Thursday sentenced Osama Krayem, a Swedish national, to life in prison for serious war crimes and terrorism over his involvement in the brutal execution of Jordanian Air Force pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh in Syria in 2015.

Al-Kasasbeh was captured by the Islamic State (ISIS) after his plane crashed in Syria in December 2014. A video released by the terrorist group later showed him being burned alive while confined in a cage.

The court determined that while Krayem did not ignite the fire that killed al-Kasasbeh, his participation in the execution was so direct and significant that he must be regarded as a perpetrator.

"The District Court has found that the defendant, through his actions, contributed so actively to the death of the pilot that he should be considered a perpetrator," said Presiding Judge Anna Liljenberg Gullesjo.

Krayem, 32, has also been convicted for his involvement in the 2015 Paris and 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks. He was extradited from France to Sweden to face trial for his role in al-Kasasbeh's murder. He denied acting with intent. His Swedish defense attorney has not commented on the ruling.

Swedish law permits the prosecution of individuals for international law violations committed abroad.

ISIS controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq from 2014 until its defeat in 2019. The group’s reign was marked by extreme violence, including numerous high-profile executions.