The Islamic Republic of Iran has agreed to host a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address the potential reinstatement of camera monitoring systems at its nuclear installations, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated on Wednesday.

Speaking following a visit to Tehran, Grossi confirmed that the UN agency would dispatch a specialized team to engage in technical discussions on restoring surveillance measures that had previously been curtailed by Iranian authorities.

“I left with the impression that the Iranian leadership is seriously engaged in discussions… with a sense of trying to get to an agreement,” Grossi remarked, signaling cautious optimism. He underscored that any potential deal would require independent verification by the IAEA. “This will have to be verified by the IAEA,” he stated.

Iran ordered the removal of IAEA cameras installed in its nuclear facilities under the 2015 deal it signed with world powers, as part of its moves to scale back compliance with the deal in response to the US withdrawal from it in 2018.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, confirmed on Wednesday that a senior deputy from the IAEA is expected to visit Tehran within the next fortnight to continue advanced technical negotiations.

Kamalvandi emphasized that the talks are intended to address longstanding issues raised in the agency’s reports—issues that Iranian officials claim have fueled political pressures rather than fostering scientific cooperation.

While the move is not directly related to US-Iran nuclear discussions, Grossi confirmed he has maintained direct communication with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the talks with Iran.

“I have enormous respect for Ambassador Witkoff — I’ve been talking to him,” Grossi noted. “I see there is a group of very dedicated professionals behind him.”

The US and Iran held a second round of indirect discussions in Rome this past Saturday, after a first round in Oman. The next round of discussions is scheduled to take place this Saturday.

Both rounds of dialogue have been described by involved parties as “constructive.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Monday that Tehran is prepared to reach a negotiated arrangement with the United States, contingent upon the protection of its national priorities.

“We are ready for an agreement within a defined framework and while ensuring our national interests,” Pezeshkian stated at a meeting in the Iranian capital.

He cautioned, however, that Iran would not accept one-sided terms: “If they (US representatives) refrain from negotiating with us on equal terms, we will continue on our own path.”