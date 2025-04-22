Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Monday that Tehran is prepared to reach a negotiated arrangement with the United States, contingent upon the protection of its national priorities.

“We are ready for an agreement within a defined framework and while ensuring our national interests,” Pezeshkian stated at a meeting in the Iranian capital, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

He cautioned, however, that Iran would not accept one-sided terms: “If they (US representatives) refrain from negotiating with us on equal terms, we will continue on our own path.”

Echoing sentiments previously voiced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the president noted that Iran holds a neutral stance regarding the talks, stating that the country remains “neither optimistic nor pessimistic.”

Pezeshkian further emphasized that while Iran does not seek hostilities, it will resist any attempt at coercion. “We do not want confrontation with anyone, but we will not tolerate pressure or bullying,” he said.

His comments followed a second round of indirect discussions between Iranian and American representatives which was held in Rome on Saturday, after a first round in Oman.

Both rounds of dialogue have been described by involved parties as “constructive.”

US President Donald Trump has said he prefers to solve the nuclear standoff with Iran through a deal, but has also not ruled out military action against Iran.

Two weeks ago, Trump said that, if military action is required to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, Israel will be involved and even lead the effort.

“With Iran, if it requires military, we’re going to have military. Israel will be the leader of that. But nobody leads us, we do what we want to do,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

Asked what his deadline would be for Iran to reach a deal, the President replied, “I can’t really be specific, but when you start talks, you know if they’re going along well or not, and I would say the conclusion would be when I think they’re not going along well."