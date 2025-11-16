Iran’s foreign minister said that Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country, a message aimed at indicating openness to renewed talks on its nuclear program, according to remarks reported by the Associated Press.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told an AP journalist visiting Iran that the recent airstrikes by Israel and the United States during the 12-day war in June left the country’s facilities unable to operate. He said all sites remain under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards and that no enrichment is currently taking place.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran views enrichment for peaceful purposes as a fundamental right, stating that Tehran expects the US and the international community to recognize that position. He argued that Washington’s stance has not indicated readiness for what he described as fair negotiations serving mutual interests.

At the same summit, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said Tehran has faced threats over accessing the bombed facilities. Satellite images reviewed by the AP show no major activity at the affected sites.

European states recently advanced a measure to reinstate UN sanctions, while the IAEA Board of Governors is preparing to address Iran’s lack of full cooperation. Despite ongoing tensions, Araghchi said discussions with the US remain possible if American demands shift.

The conference, hosted by Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies, featured commentary portraying the June conflict as defensive. Images from the war and critiques of Israel’s conduct were displayed at the venue, reflecting Tehran’s narrative as it navigates military, economic, and internal pressures in the aftermath of the hostilities.