A Hezbollah terrorist was struck and eliminated by the IDF in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

The statement followed reports by Lebanese media of a drone which struck a vehicle in the southern part of the country.

This marks the second elimination of a Hezbollah terrorist in recent hours.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that the Israel Air Force conducted a precise strike in the area of Sidon and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Jaafar Mannah Asaad Abdallah.

Abdallah was involved in terrorist activities against the State of Israel and was responsible, among other things, for the deployment of Hezbollah’s communication systems throughout Lebanon, specifically in the area south of the Litani River, the IDF said.

“The terrorist's actions constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians,” it added.

The IDF withdrew from Lebanon in February, in accordance with a ceasefire agreement reached with the Lebanese government, but retains a presence in five key installations in Lebanese territory.

Even after the ceasefire went into effect, there were several incidents of rocket fire towards Israeli territory.

Hezbollah denied any role in the rocket attacks launched on March 22 and 28, but the IDF retaliated for the rocket fire by striking targets in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital.

On Thursday, the Lebanese Armed Forces announced the arrest of several individuals allegedly involved in launching rockets in late March.

