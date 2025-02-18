The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on Tuesday morning. The IDF completed its withdrawal from the Shiite villages in southern Lebanon, where it has operated over the past two and a half months.

Israeli forces are deployed along the border in positions that have been built opposite each Israeli town on the northern border.

Other forces are manning the five forward installtions in southern Lebanon that Israel has announced it will not return.

The IDF announced ahead of the withdrawal that the area around the northern border would remain a closed zone.