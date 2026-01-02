A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in several areas in southern Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck a training compound used by Hezbollah’s ‘Radwan Force' to conduct drills and training of its terrorists, for the planning and execution of terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. The terrorist's training at the compound included shooting exercises and additional drills involving the use of weapons.

In addition, the IDF struck military structures that were recently used to store weapons for Hezbollah terrorist activity.

"The infrastructure sites struck and Hezbollah’s conduct of military training constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the military stated.