The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Thursday that negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear capabilities have reached a decisive juncture, The Associated Press reported.

Speaking from Tehran during his official visit, Grossi emphasized the crucial role his agency would likely play in any verification process should an agreement be finalized.

Grossi’s arrival in the Islamic Republic coincided with diplomatic moves on multiple fronts, including a visit by Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Another round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran is scheduled for Saturday in Rome, following an initial meeting held in Oman the previous weekend.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by recent warnings from Iranian officials about the potential pursuit of a nuclear weapon, paired with US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats of military action should diplomacy fail.

Grossi, who landed in Tehran on Wednesday night, held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi—currently in Moscow for additional consultations—and met Thursday with Mohammad Eslami, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Grossi also toured facilities showcasing aspects of Iran’s civilian nuclear initiatives.

“We know that we are in a very crucial, I would say, stage of this important negotiation, so I want to concentrate on the positive,” Grossi stated in comments to Iranian press, as quoted by AP. “There is a possibility of a good outcome. Nothing is guaranteed. We need to make sure that we put all of the elements in place ... in order to get to this agreement.”

He added, “We know we don’t have much time. So this is why I’m here. This is why I’m in contact with the United States as well.”

When asked about the possibility of military strikes, Grossi urged the public to remain focused on diplomatic progress. “Once we get to our objective, all of these things will evaporate because there will be no reason for concern,” he said.

Iranian atomic chief Eslami, for his part, reiterated his country’s expectation that the IAEA maintain “impartiality and act professionally,” according to a report from state-run IRNA news agency.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump discussed the talks between his administration and the Iranian regime.

"We've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one," Trump said.

Later, he added, "Iran wants to deal with us, but they don't know how. We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled for next Saturday. I said that's a long time [between meetings].

"I think they're tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country," the President alleged.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, who represented the US in the weekend talks, declared on Tuesday that any future agreement with Iran must include the complete dismantlement of its nuclear program.

“A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal,” Witkoff wrote. “Any final arrangement must set in place a framework for peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East – meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation program. It is imperative for the world that we create a tough fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do.”