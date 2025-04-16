In a sharp shift from his previously stated stance, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, declared on Tuesday that any future agreement with Iran must include the complete dismantlement of its nuclear program.

Witkoff’s updated position, which he published on social media, marks a significant departure from comments he made less than 24 hours earlier during an appearance on Fox News, where he had suggested the US might accept uranium enrichment at 3.67%—a level consistent with civilian energy use.

“A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal,” Witkoff wrote on Tuesday. “Any final arrangement must set in place a framework for peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East – meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation program. It is imperative for the world that we create a tough fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do.”

During his Fox News interview, Witkoff had outlined a more moderate position.

“In some circumstances they are enriching at 60% and at others at 20%. That cannot be,” he said. “You do not need to run, as they claim, a civil nuclear programme where you are enriching past 3.67%. This is going to be much about verification on the enrichment programme and then ultimately verification on weaponisation – that includes the type of missiles they have stockpiled there and the trigger for a bomb.”

Witkoff, who represented the US in the talks with Iran, which were held in Oman over the weekend, had also stated before the talks that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a non-negotiable red line for the Trump administration, but acknowledged that negotiations may require some flexibility.

A new round of indirect talks is expected to begin Saturday in Oman, following a decision to retain the current venue rather than move to Italy, as had been proposed by US officials.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump discussed the talks between his administration and the Iranian regime.

"We've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one," Trump said.

Later, he added, "Iran wants to deal with us, but they don't know how. We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled for next Saturday. I said that's a long time [between meetings].

"I think they're tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country," the President alleged.