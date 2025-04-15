The next round of talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program will be held in Oman on Saturday, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday night.

According to the report, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the next talks would take place in Oman's capital on April 19, following the initial round of talks that were held over the weekend.

The Dutch foreign minister had earlier suggested that the next round of talks would be held in Rome.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump discussed the talks between his administration and the Iranian regime.

"We've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one," Trump said.

Later, he added, "Iran wants to deal with us, but they don't know how. We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled for next Saturday. I said that's a long time [between meetings].

"I think they're tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country," the President alleged.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who represented the US in the talks with Iran, stated before the talks that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a non-negotiable red line for the Trump administration, but acknowledged that negotiations may require some flexibility.

Should Iran refuse to shutter its nuclear program, Witkoff said the final decision would rest with Trump, who would then assess the administration’s next steps in dealing with Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump wants Iran to know that "all options are on the table" for preventing it from developing nuclear weapons.

Leavitt stated that Trump's "ultimate objective is to ensure that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon" and that the President believes in diplomacy.

"But he's made it very clear to the Iranians and his national security team will as well, that all options are on the table, and Iran has a choice to make. You can agree to President Trump's demand, or there will be all hell to pay, and that's how the president feels. He feels very strongly about it," she said.