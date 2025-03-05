Gal Gadot, international actor, producer, and activist, was honored with ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) International Leadership Award at the Never Is Now 2025 Summit on Antisemitism and Hate, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to fighting antisemitism and bigotry.

In the attendance of more than 4,000 attendees, including global leaders, activists, students, policymakers, and business executives, in New York City, Gadot declared: “My Name is Gal, and I Am Jewish. I am proud to be Jewish and proud to be an Israeli.”

Gadot continued, “Many of us in the Jewish community are dealing with the hatred against us. Even if many of us are not used to speaking up, now we cannot ignore the outbreak of Jew-hatred around the world anymore. And that is what I am doing. We don’t need AI. I am standing in front of you today, saying, simply, that my name is Gal, and I am Jewish. We will not put up with Jew-hatred anymore. So we are here, together calling for the release of every single one of our hostages. We have to bring them home.”

Gadot has been recognized for her fearless and outspoken advocacy against antisemitism and hate, as well as her staunch support for Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. After the October 7th terrorist attacks, she amplified the voices of survivors, called for the release of hostages, and held global institutions accountable for addressing violence against Israeli women, including appealing to the United Nations and major women’s rights organizations, to reveal the realities of the attacks and demand justice.

Gadot was described as a "Hero both on screen and off, an unshakable force in the fight against antisemitism." “At a time when antisemitism is rising at a staggering pace, she has refused to stay silent. Her leadership, courage, and commitment to standing up for what is right make her an extraordinary recipient of this award,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of ADL.