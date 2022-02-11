Lebanon has banned the new movie “Death on the Nile” due to the participation of Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

According to Deadline, Death of the Nile is being released in the rest of the Middle East as of this weekend, but no requests were made by Lebanon for any edits to the print.

Lebanon joins Kuwait, which announced early this week that it would be boycotting the movie due to Gadot’s role.

Several Middle Eastern countries, including both Lebanon and Kuwait, previously banned the “Wonder Woman” movies due to Gadot’s participation.

Shortly after "Wonder Woman" came out, it was banned by a Tunisian court because Gadot had defended Israel's counterterorism Operation Protective Edge on Facebook. Qatar banned the movie due to Gadot's Israeli heritage.

Jordan, however, decided to allow the movie.

