Tunisia announced on Wednesday it has withdrawn from cinemas the new movie “Death on the Nile” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, AFP reported.

The movie will no longer be shown in cinemas across the North African country, the ministry's press office said.

Movie theatres had been showing the film since February 9 but, following protests, the ministry and the visual arts authority had agreed to ban it, activists and Tunisian media said.

"The main actress in the film is Israeli, was trained in the (Israeli) army and supports the colonization of Palestinian territory," said Kaouther Saida Chebbi, head of an anti-Zionist woman's movement.

The movie had already been banned by both Kuwait and Lebanon due to Gadot’s role.

Several Middle Eastern countries, including both Lebanon and Kuwait, previously banned the “Wonder Woman” movies due to Gadot’s participation.

Shortly after "Wonder Woman" came out, it was banned by a Tunisian court because Gadot had defended Israel's counterterorism Operation Protective Edge on Facebook. Qatar banned the movie due to Gadot's Israeli heritage.

Jordan, however, decided to allow the movie.