Israeli actress Gal Gadot responded to the criticism that was leveled at her, after she attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony without wearing the pin which expresses solidarity with the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, and rejected the claims by her representatives that she was prohibited from wearing the pin.

"I want to clarify: I was never prohibited from wearing a pin at the Golden Globe Awards. Some chose to tell a story that never happened," Gadot wrote in a story on her Instagram account.

"I prefer to focus on what truly matters – our hostages. Everyone expresses their support in their own way. I chose to share a post that got worldwide exposure and wear a yellow ring as a symbol of solidarity. What really matters is that the hostages come home now. My heart is with the families waiting for them. May we have quieter and safer days ahead," she added.

Earlier, the Golden Globes stated that reports in Israeli media about Gadot being forbidden from wearing the pin at the awards ceremony are “categorically false.”

"We have received several media inquiries regarding possible restrictions on guests and presenters wearing pins or ribbons supporting various causes, particularly in the case of Gal Gadot and concerning issues in the Middle East."

“The Golden Globes does not have a policy against wearing pins or other items that support, or are perceived to support, political or social causes,” read the statement. “Further, no message of any kind was communicated to Gal Gadot or any other presenter/attendee by or on behalf of the Golden Globes, that they could not wear a ribbon to the Golden Globes or to any event associated with the Golden Globes. Any suggestion to the contrary is categorically false.”