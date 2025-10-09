Israeli actress Gal Gadot shared an emotional message on social media following the announcement of a deal to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas and to bring the war in Gaza to an end.

"I'm not a religious person, but after a period filled with so much hardship and pain, there is hope for a great light," Gadot wrote. She added that she decided to light a candle and pray for the safe return of all hostages, for an end to the suffering on both sides, and for the conclusion of what she called an "unbearably painful war."

"Sending everyone light and hope," she concluded, ending her post with the hashtag #peaceinthemiddleeast.