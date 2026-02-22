US Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA), who is visiting Israel this week as a guest of the Yes! Israel Project, led by Ruth Lieberman and Sarah Paley, says the trip has reinforced what he described as the deep bond between the United States and Israel.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News in Jerusalem, Higgins reflected on a packed schedule of meetings and briefings.

"Our week has been filled with incredibly meaningful interactions, 12-, 13-, 14-hour days of obligation to obligation, and our hearts and our minds are filled to overflowing with what we have observed and the conversations that we've engaged in with leaders of Israel," he said.

Higgins added that the overall consensus from the visit was that "the United States and Israel are one people," explaining, "We share common ideological perspectives. We are Judeo-Christian nations, and we love and respect each other, and we are unwaveringly supportive of each other."

A US Army veteran and longtime SWAT law enforcement officer, Higgins said his professional background creates a particular connection to Israel’s security reality.

"SWAT in the United States, when the police have to call the police, they call SWAT," he said. "So I understand what it is to live 24-7, to be prepared to respond to acts of violence that require superior violence in order to overcome."

He described "a certain brotherhood" and "a certain kinship" born from living under constant threat. "If you're at the point of the spear, then you have a particular understanding for what it is to live like that," Higgins said, adding, "All of Israel lives under that threat at all times. And so I do, I have a very clear, heartfelt association with that. And because of my background, I'm with you."

Addressing the Iranian regime and ongoing tensions, Higgins said that conservatives in the US, "like myself and President Trump," are mindful of what he called "the totality of circumstance."

While stating that the US would negotiate agreements "in good faith" if Iran agrees to American terms, Higgins stressed that there is no inherent trust in Tehran’s leadership.

"We do not trust the integrity of the signatures and the handshakes of Iranian leaders," he said. "So there will be, if they agree to our terms and avoid the consequences of what will happen if they do not agree to our terms, then yes, we will enter into that agreement. And from our side, we will enter with good faith. However, we do not inherently trust Iran and its leaders, and therefore the verification process of any agreement that ends up in writing, the verification of the terms of that agreement will be quite stringent."

"We're not asleep," he added. "We understand what we're dealing with there."

Asked about his hopes regarding the conflict, Higgins said the matter requires "a spiritual consideration" in addition to intellectual analysis.

"We are Judeo-Christian principle people, and therefore we must allow our faith to be stronger than our fear," he said.

Higgins expressed faith in "the leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump," as well as in "the Israeli people and the American conservative element within our country and the American military partnered with the Israeli military."

He also issued a direct message to Iranians.

"I advise Iranians listening, and they will no doubt listen to this broadcast and watch it, I advise you to get your mind right, agree to our terms, and avoid the massive consequences of failure to comply with the terms of Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump," Higgins said.

On the question of whether it is time to topple the Iranian regime, Higgins responded, "I think the regime is in the process of toppling itself."

He suggested that Iran’s leaders "should perhaps consider exiting the country while they're capable of doing so" and allow "the exiled leadership of Iran and with the support of 70-80% of the Iranian people" to establish "a more reasonable and well-founded democratic leadership."

"So maybe it's time for the radical leaders of Iran to just exit stage left while they still have the ability to do so," he concluded.