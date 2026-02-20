US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned Iran that it should make a deal with the US which includes the end of its nuclear activities, or face US military action.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Huckabee urged Iran not to take President Donald Trump’s warning lightly.

“If there's not a deal, and a deal means they get rid of their nuclear enrichment, they don't have any more aspirations for nuclear weapon, they quit killing their citizens, and they start lowering the inventory of ballistic missiles and especially the range - if they don't do that, President Trump has said there is no deal," said the Ambasasdor.

“If they don't believe President Trump will do what he says in a military action, then they're not real smart and they certainly have a short memory. They don't remember what happened to them last summer," he added, referring to the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, during Operation Midnight Hammer.

Huckabee also commented on the situation in the Gaza Strip, after Trump held the first meeting of his Board of Peace, which will deal with the reconstruction of the region after the war.

“The great tragedy of Gaza is that it could have been Singapore, but Hamas turned it into Haiti. They built an underground system of tunnels that is larger than the London Underground, over 500 miles of tunnels, to the express purpose of carrying out terrorist activities," he said.

Huckabee also stated that Israel should not be expected to pay one penny to rebuild Gaza at this point.

“Absolutely not, and I'll tell you if anything, there ought to be reparations to Israel for the extraordinary fight that they have had to conduct to get their hostages back - 252, including many Americans - and to pay reparations to the families for the 1,200 people who were murdered, massacred and mutilated by these hideous disgusting savages of Hamas," he said.

