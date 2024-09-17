Soroka Hospital reports that the condition of the pilot from last week's helicopter crash in Rafah continues to improve.

Five patients from the incident are currently hospitalized, one in the intensive care unit, two in the cardiac surgery department, and two in the orthopedic department.

Four of them are in moderate condition and one in light. Some of them still require further surgical interventions.

The pilot was discharged from the hospital and transferred to rehabilitation.

Dr. Uri Glantz, senior physician in the Internal Intensive Care Unit at Soroka, stated: "The survivors being treated in our unit were airlifted to the hospital in a very complex and serious condition and required numerous operations by teams from various disciplines. Their condition is improving and is now defined as moderate, they are conscious, breathing on their own and continue to be treated and monitored by teams from various disciplines. Every day we see a significant step-up in their functioning and capabilities."