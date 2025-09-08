President Isaac Herzog this evening, Monday, visited wounded victims of this morning’s terror attack in the Ramot neighborhood, who are being treated at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre.

After meeting the victims and their families, the President said: “Michal and I came to visit some of those wounded in the horrific attack this morning at the Ramot Junction. People going about their daily lives, on their way to work, to teach, were murdered in cold blood, and others were critically and seriously wounded by vile terrorists."

“What we are seeing is absolute evil. And in the face of absolute evil, we must continue to fight with all our strength. Israel is a strong country. Am Yisrael Chai!” he said.

The President added: “I saw families praying and hoping. I wish all the wounded a complete and swift recovery, and I have full confidence in Israel’s doctors and carers, and in this wonderful hospital, Shaare Zedek."

“But above all, the people of Israel must be strong and understand that we are going through a difficult period. In the end, we will emerge from it, just as we have emerged from other difficult times," he said. “This is a very painful day, but we will know how to move forward. Our victory is in continuing our lives, our routines, despite everything and against all odds.”

Concluding, President Herzog said: “My condolences go to the beloved bereaved families. I hope for better days, and with all my heart I pray that we will see all the hostages home.”