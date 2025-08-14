Jerusalem city council member Yosef Chaim Moalem was seriously injured on Wednesday night after being assaulted by three individuals, reportedly residents of East Jerusalem. The incident occurred on Route 1, near the Latrun Interchange, during a traffic jam.

According to initial reports, a citizen approached Moalem’s vehicle, urgently knocking on the window and asking for help after being targeted in a stone-throwing attack. Moalem exited his car in an attempt to protect the individual but was violently attacked by the assailants. They began kicking him and hurling stones, some of which struck his upper body. His wife and children, who were in the car with him at the time, witnessed the attack.

Moalem lost consciousness and was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion condemned the assault, stating: “The violent attack on council member Yosef Chaim Moalem is a grave incident, possibly motivated by nationalist hatred, and must not be met with silence. I stand by Council Member Moalem and wish him a full and swift recovery. I call on security forces to use all available means to swiftly apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice to the fullest extent of the law.”