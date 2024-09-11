MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) found out by chance on Wednesday evening that the terrorist who carried out the attack near Beit El, in which Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal was murdered, is hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

He arrived at the terrorist's room and told him, "We will make sure that the State of Israel kills you. We will pass a law that will kill you."

A soldier assigned to guard the terrorist asked Sukkot to leave the place and told him, "No, no, that is not allowed."