Dozens gathered Saturday night at Meitarim High School in Meitar to renew urgent calls for the return of Ran Gvili, the final hostage whose remains are still held in Gaza, 827 days after he was kidnapped.

Participants demanded that Israel not proceed to a second phase of any agreement until Ran is brought home.

Members of the Gvili family were joined by families of hostages, including released hostage Raya Rotem; Ali Alziadna, brother of Yosef Alziadna, who was killed and whose body was returned; Shay and Gil Dickmann, cousins of the late Carmel Gat; Yael Adar, mother of the late Tamir Adar, along with members of the local community. Also participating in the event were journalists Yoseph Haddad and Sivan Rahav-Meir, and Michal Uziyahu, Head of the Eshkol Regional Council.

Addressing the crowd, Ran’s mother, Talik Gvili, spoke about her son’s actions on October 7 and issued a direct appeal to decision-makers.

“Ran went out to save lives without asking questions and without making any calculations. That’s who he is, and that’s how we raised him. We ask one simple and clear thing: that the efforts to bring Ran home do not fall off the agenda; not now, not tomorrow, not at any stage," she said.

“The people of Israel will only truly heal when every fighter and every hero is given full commitment to being brought home," added Talik Gvili.

Tom Brodsky, a close friend of Ran, described his actions during the attacks. “Even while injured, Rani warned others about approaching terrorists and made sure civilians were protected. That was always his way - everyone first, himself last. Today, it must be different. Today, Ran must come first."

Gil Dickmann, cousin of Carmel Gat, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, described the contrast between his family’s shock that morning and Ran’s actions.

“At the exact moment my family was being kidnapped, Rani Gvili did not ask questions. He went out to fight, with a broken shoulder, to defend nearby communities. He didn’t ask who the people were or what they believed - he went out to protect lives. So many people are alive today because of him."

Speaking of the devastating consequences of that day, Dickmann added: “More than 1,200 innocent people were murdered, including my aunt, Kinneret Gat. More than 250 people were kidnapped, including Yarden, the wife of my cousin, who thankfully returned alive. And Carmel, my cousin, survived 328 days in captivity, practiced yoga, and became a source of strength for others before being murdered in a tunnel in Rafah, alongside Uri, Almog, Hirsch, Alex, and Eden. From the moment they were kidnapped, we made a commitment - and I made a commitment - that I will not stop fighting until the last hostage is returned."

The rally concluded with renewed calls to continue the struggle until Ran’s return.