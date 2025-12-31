The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced the conclusion of its operations on Wednesday, after more than two years.

The forum noted that it was created within less than 24 hours after the October 7th Massacre to bring all 255 hostages home.

"During this time, thousands of volunteers, professionals, and families worked together to fight for the return of their loved ones," the forum stated.

The statement noted that a dedicated and small team will continue to accompany the family of the last hostage, Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili. The forum's statement read: "Our mission will not be completed and the heart can not be healed until Rani returns for burial in Israel."