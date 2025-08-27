Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Wednesday with Yisrael Beytenu chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman.

The two discussed the ongoing war, the negotiations to secure the release of the hostages, the IDF draft, Israel's economy, and ways to replace the government as soon as possible to fix Israel," Bennett's public relations team stated.

Earlier in the day, Liberman sent a letter to opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, aiming to formulate guidelines for the creation of the next government.

In the letter, titled “Formulating Guiding Principles for the Next Government,” Liberman requested to hold a meeting “as soon as possible” with the heads of the Zionist opposition parties, along with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

“The State of Israel is currently facing security, economic, and social challenges that threaten the foundations of Israeli society. The national resilience of the state, in all its dimensions, requires responsible, balanced, and united leadership that can present a moral and practical alternative to the current government, which is leading the State of Israel to ruin and brought upon us the disaster of October 7,” Liberman wrote.

He continued: “Therefore, I believe we must act together and formulate a common basis for action. The guiding principles that are formulated should reflect broad agreements on the central issues on the national agenda, foremost among them security, economy, drafting a constitution, the issue of military service, and the relationship between religion and state, while preserving the State of Israel's founding values as Jewish, Zionist, democratic, and liberal. I believe that especially in this period, we have an obligation to take national responsibility and work together to strengthen public trust.”