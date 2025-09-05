Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman met Thursday evening with Gadi Eisenkot, as part of his continued push to establish a framework for an alternative Zionist-led government.

According to a statement from Yisrael Beytenu, "The two discussed coordination and cooperation among the Zionist opposition parties and the formulation of shared guidelines for a Zionist bloc that would serve as a cohesive, responsible, and values-driven governing alternative to lead Israel and replace the government of October 7."

Approximately a week ago, Liberman sent a letter to opposition leader Yair Lapid, calling for an urgent meeting of all Zionist opposition factions. He also met with Naftali Bennett last week to promote the initiative.

In his appeal to Lapid, Liberman wrote, "Israel is currently facing security, economic, and social challenges that threaten the foundations of Israeli society. The nation’s resilience, across all its facets, requires responsible, prudent, and united leadership capable of offering a principled and practical alternative to the current government, which is leading Israel toward ruin and brought about the disaster of October 7."

He continued, "In light of this, I believe we must work together to establish a shared foundation for action. The guidelines to be formulated should reflect broad consensus on the key issues on the national agenda - primarily security, the economy, the establishment of a constitution, military conscription, and the relationship between religion and state - all while upholding Israel’s core values as a Jewish, Zionist, democratic, and liberal state. In these times, it is our duty to take national responsibility and act together to strengthen public trust."