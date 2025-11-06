The Knesset plenum on Wednesday decisively rejected a bill that sought to revoke voting rights in general elections from individuals who do not enlist in the military or perform national service.

The legislation was introduced by Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman and submitted by his party colleague, MK Oded Forer. It was defeated by a margin of 69 to 27.

Presenting the government’s position, Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) urged lawmakers to oppose the proposal, stating it represented “a non-democratic approach,” in her words.

During the debate, Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni sharply criticized Liberman: “Hypocrite! You were Defense Minister - yet not only did you fail to promote universal enlistment, you actively helped us secure exemptions for yeshiva students. You are a hypocrite!”

Last week, opposition leader Yair Lapid declared at the opening of the Yesh Atid faction meeting: “In the next government, there will be a simple law: whoever doesn’t report to the induction center won’t report to the ballot box. If you don’t enlist, you don’t vote.”

Responding sarcastically to Lapid’s remarks, MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) said he “welcomes MK Lapid’s ‘democratic’ demand - provided the law also applies to every privileged individual who never served in combat on the front lines. Furthermore, anyone who didn’t complete matriculation exams should be barred from serving as Prime Minister.”