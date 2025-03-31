Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video on Monday in which he addressed the arrest of his advisor, Yonatan Urich, and his testimony to the police regarding the Qatar-Gate affair.

"The moment I was asked to testify, I said, 'I will clear my schedule, I want to testify now!' Not to wait for even a moment," the Prime Minister opened.

According to Netanyahu, "The police said that it would take four hours. After an hour, they ran out of questions. They took an hour-and-a-half break, and they came back for ten minutes.

"I told them: 'Show me (investigation) material, show me something.' They had nothing to show. And I was amazed. That is, I knew that this was a political investigation, but I did not know to what extent."

The Prime Minister claimed that "they are holding Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein hostage, they're making their lives miserable, for nothing. It is a political witch hunt that only aims to prevent the dismissal of the director of the Shin Bet. There is nothing here."

He added that the investigation also aims to "topple a right-wing prime minister."

Earlier in the day, it was decided that Yonatan Urich and former adviser Eli Feldstein would remain in custody following their interrogations.

The two are expected to be brought tomorrow (Tuesday) for a hearing on a further extension of their detention at the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court.