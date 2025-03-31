Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara notified the police on Monday that they must summon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to testify as soon as possible on the Qatar-Gate affair.

According to the report by Israeli journalist Amnon Abramovich, the decision to interrogate Netanyahu under caution has not yet been made. The decision will be made only after his testimony and the findings obtained during are delivered.

The Prime Minister ended his testimony in court as part of the trial against him early on Monday and left to testify before investigators from the Lahav 433 investigations unit in his office in Jerusalem.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested Yonatan Urich, an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former adviser Eli Feldstein for questioning.

Due to the arrests, Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad, left the hearing in the District Court in the prime minister's court case.

At the same time, a journalist was detained for questioning on suspicion of mediating between Feldstein and businessman Gil Birger, from whom he allegedly received money originating in Qatar. Urich and Feldstein had already been detained twelve days ago for interrogation. The two have now been arrested and are expected to undergo additional questioning with warning.

Two weeks ago, Kan Reshet Bet exposed recordings of businessman Gil Birger, in which he said that he had served as a conduit to transfer money from Qatar to Eli Feldstein, who was employed by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Israeli businessman said that the money was transferred this way for tax reasons and stressed that he did not know Feldstein at all.

Feldstein confirmed this, and his attorneys said that the money he received from Birger was for strategy and communications services he provided to Netanyahu's office and not to the Qatari government.